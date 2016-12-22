This Shelter Gave Their Dogs And Cats An Awesome Christmas Surprise

We checked with Santa, and he confirmed: All dogs and cats are on the “nice” list this year. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa published an absolutely adorable video this week featuring some of their residents picking out a Christmas toy from underneath the “Tree of Life” — an annual display the organization sets up to help benefit shelter pets. It’s pretty hard to watch this and not feel some real seasonal cheer yourself. ARL Iowa noted on Facebook that several of the animals in the video have since been adopted. But they still have numerous pets looking for homes. And of course, if you’re looking for a new animal friend and you live nowhere near Iowa, your own local shelter is always a good place to start.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx