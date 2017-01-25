Activists Announce People's Climate March

A coalition of multiple organizations is seeking to mobilize crowds in major cities to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s environmental policies. (It’s the latest action following the Women’s March on Saturday, which appeared to rival the crowds that showed up for Trump’s Inauguration in Washington D.C. a day earlier.) On Wednesday, The Sierra Club, one of the organizations that’s involved, announced it will sponsor a “People’s Climate March” on April 29, 2017 in Washington D.C. and elsewhere around the country. April 29th falls on the Saturday before Trump’s 100th day in office (that’s April 30th), giving the march special import, organizers said. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters An estimated 400,000 people joined the 2014 People’s Climate March in New York City. “On April 29th, it’s going to be much clearer to Donald Trump that he won’t drag America or the world backwards on climate without the fight of his life,” Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in a release. “Our planet is in crisis, and voices from around the nation must and will be heard.” The last People’s Climate March, in September 2014, had a turnout of more than 400,000 people in New York City, and was hailed as the largest climate march in history. That march preceded the United Nations climate summit, held just days later at the U.N. Headquarters in New York.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx