Climate Scientists Have An Urgent Message For Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has called climate change a “hoax.” Now, the very people who study the climate for a living are urging him to change his point of view before it’s too late for all of us. Real Skeptic editor Collin Maessen asked climate scientists attending the American Geophysical Union’s fall meeting what they would say if they could speak to Trump. And most of them made it clear that not only was there near-universal agreement on the science of climate change, but that this shouldn’t be an issue for politics. “A thermometer isn’t Democrat or Republican,” Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University, said in the clip. “It doesn’t give us a different answer depending on how we vote.” Check out the full video above. (h/t Sarah E Myhre PhD)