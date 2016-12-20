Obama Reportedly Set To Permanently Block Arctic, Atlantic Oil Drilling

President Barack Obama is expected to use his executive authority to permanently block offshore drilling in large swaths of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, according to multiple media reports. The move to protect the planet in the face of climate change ― just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, who appears set on sidelining America’s climate fight, takes office ― would be among Obama’s most noteworthy to date. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, according to The New York Times and Bloomberg. The permanent protections ― which are separate from the temporary bans announced as part of the Obama administration’s five-year oil and gas lease program ― rely on a provision of the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. The provision gives presidents the power to “from time to time, withdraw from disposition any of the unleased lands of the outer continental shelf.” Canada is expected to take similar action, Bloomberg reports. Panoramic Images via Getty Images An oil production platform is pictured in the icy water of Cook Inlet, Trading Bay, Alaska. Environmental organizations, including NextGen Climate, have urged Obama in recent months to use his power to safeguard these areas from future drilling, noting Trump’s “dangerous agenda.” Of course, it is likely that Trump, who has called climate change “bullshit” and a “hoax,” would attempt to rescind such a ban. But, as Bloomberg reports, “the statute doesn’t include a provision for reversal and that action may take years to work its way through court.” Stoking fear amongst the scientific community, Trump has said he would increase America’s production of coal, oil and natural gas, as well as do away with Obama administration regulations aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions. He has also pledged to pull the U.S. out of the historic Paris climate agreement and cut all federal spending for climate change research. In the waning months of his presidency, Obama has taken numerous actions to further cement his climate legacy, including outlining a path for climate change resiliency, formally joining the Paris climate pact and quadrupling the marine monument surrounding the remote northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Last month, the Interior Department moved to ban drilling in the Beaufort and Chukchi seas, north of Alaska, between 2017 and 2022. Originally, the Obama administration’s proposed five-year program for oil and gas had included 13 potential lease sales — 10 in the Gulf of Mexico and one each in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, Beaufort Sea and Chukchi Sea. The final plan, however, limits drilling to the Gulf of Mexico and Cook Inlet. At the time, Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell said that “forgoing lease sales in the Arctic is the right path forward.” The industry, however, called the move “short-sighted” and “detrimental,” and called on the incoming president to reverse the decision. In a June report, Greenpeace found the proposed expansion of oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and Gulf would result in climate-related social costs between $58.6 billion and $179.2 billion ― enough to potentially outweigh the economic benefits of selling the energy. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

