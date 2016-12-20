15 Honest Reasons Couples Chose To Be Polyamorous

Many couples embrace monogamy ― but it doesn’t necessarily work for everyone. Some couples prefer polyamory: engaging in romantic, sexual relationships with more than one person, with full disclosure to each other. Below, polyamorous men and women on the secret-sharing app Whisper reveal why they choose to have open relationships (and no, it’s definitely not all about the sex). 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Related Stories If You're Thinking About An Open Marriage, Consider This First What To Know Before Asking Your Spouse For An Open Marriage 8 Things People Who've Been In Open Marriages Wish You Understood Marriage Therapists Say These 6 Things Can Slowly Kill A Marriage

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx