7 Doodles That Explain Why Introverts Act The Way They Do

Introverts interact with the world differently. While extroverts get an energy boost from chatting with friends at a party, for example, the same experience drains an introvert’s internal battery and makes him feel like he needs a rest. If you’re an introvert yourself, it can be difficult to feel like these tendencies are understood. Not to worry; illustrator Debbie Tung of Where’s My Bubble? breaks down your M.O. in these delightfully simple doodles: 1 Wheres My Bubble 2 Wheres My Bubble 3 Wheres My Bubble 4 Wheres My Bubble 5 Wheres My Bubble 6 Wheres My Bubble 7 Wheres My Bubble

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx