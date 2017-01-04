70 People From Age 5 To 75 Share Their Biggest Goal In Life

Ask 70 people whose ages range from 5 to 75 to share their life goals and you’re bound to get some diverse answers. In a new video, Glamour magazine does just that, putting 70 people on the hot seat about what they hope to pursue in the future. (Spoiler alert: Lots of people are pining for an Academy Award, even at age 71!) “[I want to] be very famous and very rich,” a 9-year-old declares, “And I would like to live in Connecticut.” A 34-year-old “just wants to get paid for being [himself].” The answers eventually start to get more reflective: “When I die, I don’t want to regret not having done things,” a 63-year-old says. And then there’s this guy who has big plans for the future: Watch the full video above for more. Related Stories What I Realized About Getting Older After Turning 28 Advice To Teens, From A Teen: What To Do If You’re Unhappy With The 2016 Election Results A 24-Year-Old And A 69-Year-Old Went On A Date — Totally Naked What We Know About Work Now That We Are Older

