9 Things Twins Are Really Sick Of Hearing

If you have a twin, you know that people tend to have a lot of pressing questions about the whole experience. (At this point, when someone asks "can you feel each other's pain?" you have a canned response ready to go.) In the BBC Three video above, three sets of twins share some of the most common remarks they get from people, like "Which one are you?" "Even our dad still gets us mixed up, it's like come on," one twin says, before explaining how some people distinguish them. "You're the bigger one and you're the… more thin one." Rude. Watch the video above for more.