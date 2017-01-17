Duchess Kate Nails Why People Don't Seek Mental Health Help

The Duchess of Cambridge is yet again schooling the world on negative mental health stereotypes. The duchess, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, spoke out about how stigma prevents people with mental illness from seeking support. The brief speech by the former Kate Middleton was part of an event in London on Tuesday for Heads Together, the royals’ mental health charity. “The challenge that so many people have is not knowing how to take that first step of reaching out to another person for help. Admitting that they are not coping,” she said. “Fear, or reticence, or a sense of not wanting to burden another, means that people suffer in silence ― allowing the problem to grow larger and larger unchecked.” Kate couldn’t have summed it up better. Too often shame silences those with a mental health condition. And what’s worse is that it could be damaging to that person’s health: Research shows that the misconceptions surrounding behavioral health conditions often stand in the way of people getting professional treatment. Approximately one in four adults globally experience a mental health issue in a given year. That number increases when you factor in children. Experts say anxiety disorders among kids are one of the most common pediatric problems. This is another mental health issue the royals are hoping to tackle. Last year, Kate penned an essay for The Huffington Post U.K. where she addressed the consequences that come with ignoring a child’s psychological well-being. “The mental health of our children must be seen as every bit as important as their physical health,” she wrote. “For too long we have been embarrassed to admit when our children need emotional or psychiatric help, worried that the stigma associated with these problems would be detrimental to their futures.” If we’re being honest, we could listen to this family talk about mental health all day. Keep it up, guys! H/T People