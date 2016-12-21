How To Be Productive When You Absolutely Don't Feel Like It

With the holidays right around the corner, to-do lists may feel like the workplace equivalent of getting coal in your stocking. It can be hard to concentrate on projects and emails when delicious desserts and fun times with family lie ahead. Not to mention there’s a lot of personal items to get in order: A 2012 Career Builder survey found that approximately half of employees admit to doing their holiday shopping online when they’re in the office. But your work doesn’t stop just because your mind does. Fortunately, science is here to save the day. There are simple behavioral solutions to your pre-holiday slump, from taking smarter breaks to even adjusting your posture. Take a look at the infographic below to learn about all the ways you can motivate yourself to work hard ― even when it’s the last thing you feel like doing. Then say “sayonara” to your to-do list until 2017. Image courtesy of Visualistan.

