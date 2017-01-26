This Is What The World Looks Like When You're Colorblind To Green

Many of us don’t think twice about the color of, say, trees. However, it’s an entirely different world to those who experience red-green colorblindness, a condition that affects as many as 8 percent of men and .5 percent of women of Northern European descent. And as the viral PlayGround + video above shows, it’s a world with a lot less vibrancy. Take, for example, this nature comparison outlined in the video. The left image shows how people with red-green colorblindness might see a grass field, and the right picture shows what the patch really looked like: PlayGround/Facebook Luckily, eyewear brands like EnChroma and Oxy-Iso are making it a reality for people to see tones like green. Their spectacles adjust the saturation of certain colors to fix red-green colorblindness. Take a look at the video above to learn more about the glasses. We dare you not to smile as you watch people discover hues of green and purple for the first time. Then check out a few more ways colorblind people see the world differently. Makes you think, doesn’t it?