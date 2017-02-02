This Japanese Stress Trick Turns You Into A Human Burrito

If you’re feeling next-level stressed, perhaps consider going back to basics. Like infancy. A Japanese trend called “Otonamaki,” a process where adults are wrapped tightly in fabric, has recently gained popularity overseas as a therapeutic tool. The activity is based on swaddling, a method used on babies to mimic the safety and security of a mother’s womb. YouTube Yes, there’s a person in there. The activity was developed by a midwife based in Kyoto as a way to also help new mothers overcome postpartum pain. Proponents of Otonamaki claim that technique focuses on working and warming the muscles. One mother who tried it seemed to agree, telling Reuters that she experienced a warmth within her body and seemed to feel better after a 20-minute session. However, the exercise is not supported by science and some experts caution against engaging in it at all. Even swaddling a baby has led to debate: Research published in 2016 found that the method when used for sleeping is associated with an increased risk for sudden infant death syndrome. If you don’t feel like rolling yourself up in a a bag, you do have other options. Research shows working out, meditating, having sex and taking a nap are all effective ways of reducing stress. (And, if we’re being honest, they sound a lot more appealing than being wound up in fabric.) Check out the video above to learn more about the Otonamaki method and scroll through loads of other de-stressing tricks below: 100 Ways To De-Stress 100 Ways To De-Stress 1 of 100 Try the “chocolate meditation” technique. This allows you to fully savor the sweet treat. Instructions here. Share this slide: altrendo images via Getty Images H/T Refinery29