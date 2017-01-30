What It's Like To Travel With A Mental Illness, As Told By Comics

Mental health conditions make most tasks feel excruciating. Unfortunately, this even includes traveling. There are extraneous factors individuals with mental illness often have to deal with when going on a trip that others don’t take into account. These could include a fear of something going amiss with the plane or a physiological inability to relax even when at a tropical destination. But since many of these symptoms are invisible, it can be hard for loved ones to comprehend what’s happening. Data suggests only 25 percent of people with mental illness feel like others are compassionate about their condition. Since outsiders struggle with understanding these challenges, illustrations can help paint a picture that words just can’t ― and these comics by UK-based artist Loren Conner are the perfect example. Conner asked several people with mental health conditions to describe what it’s like to deal with different disorders while traveling. She then turned their captions into stunning visuals that capture the plight of a traveling with mental health condition. Take a look at the images below: Depression Loren Conner OCD Loren Conner Anxiety Loren Conner PTSD Loren Conner ADHD Loren Conner Bottom line? A mental health issue is certainly no joke ― no matter if you’re at home or somewhere else.