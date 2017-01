Cats love to lay on our laptops, drink out of our water cups and sit creepily on the side of the tub while we shower. And while these quirks may sound annoying to some people, cat owners would have life no other way. Frankie Comics illustrator Rachel Dukes has a whole slate of comics documenting the delightfully strange ways of cats. Here are five experiences you may recognize: 1 Frankie Comics 2 Frankie Comics 3 Frankie Comics 4 Frankie Comics 5 Frankie Comics

