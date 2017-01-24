Don't Sleep On Target's Chic New Modern Home Collection With Dwell Magazine

Target, you’ve really outdone yourself this time! Everyone now knows the store is a treasure trove of style, and writing it off as anything else is an outdated practice ― its history of sold-out designer collaborations are proof. One thing we did not expect, though, is to find ourselves lusting after its home section quite this hard. The massive retailer teamed up in December with Dwell Magazine to launch a collection that gives the likes of West Elm, Ikea and Crate and Barrel a run for their money. On-trend copper serving pieces sit alongside modern bar trolleys and cool accent pillows. Bright blue bookshelves are offered with dining chairs, natural wood coffee tables, and even outdoor furniture. Check out some of our favorite items in the “Modern by Dwell Magazine” collection below, and head to Target for more. Target Dining chair, $119.99 Target Copper flatware, $24.99 Target Bookshelf, $249.99 Target Small lantern, $19.99 Target Bar trolley, $149.99 Target Geo pillow 2 pack, $44.99 Target Posture chair and ottoman set, $269.99 Target Wingnut candleholder large, $19.99 Target Hand-tufted wool rug, $299.99 Target Bamboo salad servers, $19.99 Target Stoneware bark vase large, $29.99 Target Hand-tufted wool rug, $189.99 Target Servewear 2 piece set, $24.99 Target Terracotta planter, $24.99 Target Metallic cocktail glasses 4 piece set, $29.99