Here's Ivanka Trump's New House In D.C., Just Blocks From The Obamas

Get ready, D.C.: Ivanka is coming. Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children are set to move to the posh Washington, D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama, the Washingtonian first reported Tuesday with confirmation from the couple’s real estate agency. The Washington Post reports their new home sold for $5.5 million on Dec. 22, but it’s not confirmed if Trump and Kushner purchased the property or are renting. The 6,870-square-foot colonial home was built in 1923, according to Zillow. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an updated gourmet kitchen, five wood-burning fireplaces and a large garden. Zillow Zillow Zillow Zillow Zillow Zillow Zillow Zillow Zillow Trump and her family, who currently reside in an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, will be living mere blocks away from Barack and Michelle Obamas’ new 8,200-square-foot rental in Kalorama. Reports that the 35-year-old daughter of the president-elect will move to D.C. surfaced following her father’s November election, along with questions over a possible role in the White House. “Everyone is adjusting to these new circumstances during the transition period, and while Ivanka has no intention of taking a formal role in the administration, she plans to be an advocate for issues she cares deeply about,” a source told People magazine last month. New Year's Eve + Last Night of Chanukah A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:22am PST Head over to Zillow to see more photos of the home.

