Kris Jenner's Christmas Decorations Sure Are Krazy

When it comes to Christmas decorations, as with anything else, Kris Jenner does not do subtle. The famously festive homemaker has one-upped herself again this year, decking her halls with garlands, baubles and gingerbread men galore in a holiday theme called “Kandyland Chic.” Architectural Digest Jenner’s giant Christmas tree greets guests in the entryway. Architectural Digest Not-so-tiny reindeer flank the all-white stockings display. Jenner loves to decorate her home for the holidays. This year, she enlisted the help of florist Jeff Leatham to get it all done. While some elements are over the top, like the giant, shiny red bear in the entryway, others are decidedly demure, like the all-white mantel in one of Jenner’s many sitting rooms. Watch Kris’s Instagram tour below, and head to Architectural Digest for more photos of the krazyness. Merry Krismas! Thank you so much @archdigest, it was amazing to work with you!!! #christmasmagic #ibelieveinsantaclaus @jeffleatham you are a genius!!!! A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

