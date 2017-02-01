Poignant TV Ad Suggests There's 'More That Brings Us Together Than We Think'

A Danish television station asks people to focus on what unites rather than divides them with a thought-provoking new ad. TV2 Danmark’s “All That We Share” promo shows citizens from across the country’s social spectrum walking into a room to stand inside boxed-off areas that are supposed to define them. For example: high-earners gather in one area, those who are just financially getting by in another, and so on. But when they are asked to step outside their boxes and form new groups based on who’s been bullied, who loves to dance or who has had sex in the past week, they soon encounter other people they are similar to — but perhaps wouldn’t have associated with in the first place. “It’s easy to put people in boxes. There’s us and there’s them,” says the narrator, who later suggests that “there’s more that brings us together than we think.” Check out the full ad above. Related Coverage This Artist Turned Racist Tinder Messages Into Thought-Provoking Art How I Try To Free My Daughter From Gender Stereotypes 5 Common Stereotypes About Muslims, Debunked