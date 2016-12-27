What To Do If You Want To Be Charitable, But Money Is Tight

When your income isn’t at Rockefeller levels, it can seem hard to be charitable. But with the results of this past election, the feeling of restlessness and needing to do something to help has surged. So we’re here to tell you that you can help ― without spending money you don’t have. We’ve put together a handy guide on how to be charitable and helpful to fantastic causes without going broke in the process. How’s that for win-win? Support women’s health providers. Cost: $0 + Access to reproductive health care will be threatened under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration and there are hundreds of clinics across the country that are lacking resources. Donating to these clinics, and keeping their doors open, has never been more vital. If you can’t donate, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer your time. Donate clothes to Goodwill, Career Gear or Dress for Success. Cost: $0 Goodwill will distribute your clothing to its respective outlets and retail stores while Dress for Success and Career Gear will prepare individuals for professional opportunities with the right garments. Shutterstock / Africa Studio Support Syrian refugees looking for shelter, medical care, clean water and food. Cost: $10 This comprehensive list of charities that support the people afflicted by the ongoing crisis in war-torn Syria is a great one to bookmark. The minimum donation is $10 and, trust us, every dollar counts. Here’s another collection of things you can do ― many of which don’t involve any money ― to help Syrians. Huffington Post Syrian refugees are welcomed to the U.S. at a party in their honor at the North Hudson Islamic Educational Center in Union City, New Jersey, on Dec. 20, 2015. Become an advocate for climate urgency. Cost: $0 Climate change is real and one of the biggest environmental issues of our time. Volunteering at organizations like NextGen Climate or Friends of the Earth is extremely helpful, as is following one of the prompts at Friends of the Earth’s Action Center, which allows you to do things like sign petitions to tell the Senate to block Rick Perry’s nomination to head the Department of Energy or tell Trump to keep corporate lobbyists out of government. Donate your miles. Cost: $0 The American Red Cross uses donated airline miles for nationwide and international disaster relief. You can find out how to do this by checking your airline miles account. Donate a small sum of money and have it doubled. Cost: $1 + Matching gift programs are designed to help companies support employee charitable giving and this site assists companies with setting up a plan to do just that. Become a mentor. Cost: $0 Take someone under your wing and help a younger person study for a test, find a part-time job, or make plans for college. Mentoring is a solid time commitment, but the rewards are more than two-fold. Get started here. PeopleImages via Getty Images Help end world hunger. Cost: $0 FreeRice.com donates ten grains of rice for every question you get right on their website. Sure, it’s quirky, but your vocabulary knowledge is helping aid the World Food Programme. Share a cause’s page on your social media channels. Cost: $0 Utilize your personal community for good and post a fundraiser you’d like to raise awareness for on your Facebook wall. Peruse sites like CrowdRise and GiveForward for campaigns that speak to you.

