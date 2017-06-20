Brothers return to Scarborough day camp to give back

For Thomas Samson summer camp is a family affair. The 17-year-old began going to the Boys and Girls Club of West Scarborough day camp when he was in Grade 3, in 2008. For the next seven years he was a camper.This year, the student at the Scarborough Academy of Technological, Environmental and Computer Education will return as a staffer. He was also a staffer in 2016.His brother, Mario, 18, who also started in 2008 and is now a student at George Brown College, will be returning as a volunteer. Their little brother, Gabriel Gino, 13, who started camp in 2009, is returning to camp too. He is student at Regent Heights Public School in Scarborough.Article Continued BelowThomas and his brothers are the perfect example of how the Fresh Air Fund helps families, says Joshua Hood, divisional co-ordinator of the club.He says everyone at the Boys and Girls Club is extremely proud of the family.“They grow. They see the value in giving it back,” he says. “And they want to give the same opportunity to others.”