Camp Kivita gives kids a chance to thrive after organ transplants

Sailing gives Hayden Knight a sense of independence and freedom.“It’s one of the few things in life that he has complete control over,” says his mother, Dawn Knight.On July 6, 2006, when he was about 3-and-a-half years old, Hayden had a kidney transplant at Sick Kids Hospital.It was the nephrology and transplant team at Sick Kids who told Hayden and his family about Camp Kivita, Knight says.It is a camp for kids who have had organ transplants — heart, kidney, liver, lung and bowel — as well as those living with organ failure.Article Continued BelowKids with organ transplants have unique health care needs, and Camp Kivita is a space where they can thrive, says Stacey Pollock Bar-Ziv, board chair for the camp.Last year the camp took 65 campers. This summer they plan on taking 73.The Fresh Air Fund supports the kidney foundation, which helps send about 20 kids who have undergone kidney transplant or who have end-stage kidney disease to camp each summer, Bar-Ziv says.