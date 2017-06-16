Camps bring summer magic to kids who appreciate it most

If the Muskoka summer offers a natural refuge far from daily cares, it might be nowhere more true than at camps for young people facing some of life’s most challenging circumstances.“It’s an absolute delight” watching what happens at Camp Oochigeas, says Lisa Nightingale, a spokesperson for the institution widely known as Camp Ooch. “The focus is giving kids with cancer a chance to be more than just a patient, a chance to be kids.”This year the Toronto Star’s Fresh Air Fund hopes to raise $650,000 to help send 25,000 disadvantaged and special-needs kids to camp at one of the 50 residential and 52 day camps it’s sponsoring.One of those is Camp Ooch, which was founded in 1983 by a group of volunteers as a two-week program and has grown into a multi-faceted operation with family-based programs at its downtown Toronto offices — “the entire family goes through the journey of pediatric cancer,” Nightingale says — along with initiatives at the Hospital for Sick Children and three other pediatric hospitals across Ontario.Best-known, however, are the overnight and weekend programs at Camp Ooch.Article Continued BelowNightingale told the Star the “unique part of it is we have our ‘med shed’ serviced by pediatric oncologists and nurses, many of whom our kids would already have had a relationship with at their local hospital when they were diagnosed with cancer.”Ooch is the only camp in Canada, she said, that provides on-site IV, chemotherapy and blood transfusions. “We can actually serve kids while they are in a critical stage of their cancer journey.”A camper might “receive IV chemo in the morning,” she said. “And they will go from there to water-skiing in the afternoon.”