Corktown church has deep historical connection to Fresh Air Fund

Over a century ago, a small church on King St. E. began a collaboration with the Fresh Air Fund that has continued in one way or another to this day.Back in 1907, under the leadership of Canon Dixon, the rector of the Little Trinity Anglican Church, the church began receiving money from the fund to send kids to camp.“There’s a deep historical connection between Little Trinity and the Fresh Air Fund,” said assistant pastor Tyler Wigg-Stevenson.On Sunday, to celebrate the church’s 175th anniversary and its history of service to the city, it will be holding the Corktown Walk for Camp from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.“One of the things we wanted to do was to not only to celebrate the worship of the church and the spiritual life, but also the way that our sense of what God has done for this community,” said Wigg-Stevenson.Article Continued BelowAll the proceeds from the walk will go to the Fresh Air Fund, which supports 50 residential camps and 52 day camps and gives 25,000 underprivileged kids and kids with special needs the full camp experience each year.The fund was created by Joseph Atkinson, the publisher of the Daily Star, in 1901 to give underprivileged and special needs kids the chance to escape the city heat and explore nature.“Summer camp is a big part of the life of our youth and it’s something we value and want to support for those families that don’t have the wherewithal necessarily to offer it,” said Wigg-Stevenson.