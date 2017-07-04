For boy with autism, summer camp is pretty much his favourite thing

Janine Denney-Lightfoot’s son Jake started attending camp at the Geneva Centre for Autism in 2008.Nine years later, and now a high-needs 13-year-old, he still goes to the camps and programs the centre runs every year.“It’s pretty much his favourite thing,” says Denney-Lightfoot. “It’s the best place I’ve found for him and nothing else has actually come close in terms of programs.”Denney-Lightfoot says the camps he goes to have had a huge impact on Jake’s development as he’s grown up. Over the years, she’s tried to enrol him in programs at other organizations, but found that they often couldn’t handle her son. At the Geneva Centre, she says she never has to worry about whether Jake will be well taken care of.“I don’t have to worry about his safety, I don’t have to worry that I’ll get a call saying, ‘we can’t manage your son today, you’re going to have to come and pick him up,’” Denney-Lightfoot says.Article Continued BelowThe Geneva Centre began its summer camp program in 1974, and has offered support for children with autism spectrum disorder and their parents since then.It’s one of the 50 residential camps and 52 day camps supported by the Toronto Star’s Fresh Air Fund, which gives underprivileged kids and kids with special needs the ability to go to camp.“We offer a bit of a unique service because we serve high needs and have a large one to one service ratio in the summer,” says Katie Nicholson, a supervisor at the centre.