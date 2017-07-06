Peel Region camp gives children with behavioural struggles the chance to play and heal

Since the Toronto Star’s Fresh Air Fund first started donating to the Peel Children’s Centre in 1998, it has contributed about $112,000.This money is what allows children like Desirea Clayton to go on trips to the zoo and the science centre, see movies, go to parks and go swimming under the watchful and helpful eyes of child and youth workers.About 600 kids with mental and emotional disorders have benefitted from the funding over the last 19 years, says Peel Children’s Centre (PCC) spokesperson Andrea Peca.“The PCC covers staff salaries, but to be able to take the kids anywhere and have activities outside the normal ‘classroom,’ we depend on that funding,” Peca says. “It’s been great, especially with the cost of gas, because they go all over Peel Region to get all the kids, they drop them all off, so just logistically-wise it’s been an amazing support, because we wouldn’t be able to do this without it."For the month of July, children who need support from all over the Peel Region are picked up from their homes by child and youth workers at around 8 a.m., taken to planned activities around the GTA and then returned at around 4 p.m.Article Continued BelowSusan Elbe, the PCC’s summer camp supervisor, says the program benefits children who struggle in social settings, by placing them with similar children and allowing them to learn and grow in a secure environment with the help of social workers.“You take these kids that struggle mentally, emotionally, for all different reasons, it could be trauma based, they could be diagnosed with ADHD, there’s lots of reasons why the kids are in a situation where they’re in, but I think that specifically it gives them a chance to be part of a program, and be able to finish the program to the end, not have their parents be called because they were aggressive to another child,” Elbe says. “A lot of these kids are able to attend camp for the full day, not be taken home, and that’s an accomplishment in itself, because they feel like they belong, they make friends.”Desirea, who is affectionately called Desi by PCC staff and her family, has been attending programs at the centre since the age of 6, and has been going to summer camp for the last three years.