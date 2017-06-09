Readers share unexpected life lessons learned from summer camp

Kids usually come home from summer camp exhausted with a collection of new friends. They also come home with some unexpected life lessons.Summer camps provide an opportunity for kids to come into their own, said Rick Zelinsky, executive director for the Salvation Army Ontario Camping Ministries. The camp receives funding from the Fresh Air Fund, a charity that helps underprivileged and special needs kids from the Toronto area attend camp.He said campers begin to “see the world through other people’s eyes and not just their own limited lens.”“We want kids to become courageous, to learn empathy through working with each other,” Zelinsky said. “We focus on having a positive attitude and going into life with a moral compass. We find those are the lessons kids are leaving with.”The Star asked readers to share what unexpected things they learned from summer camp. The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.Article Continued BelowFrances Gruber, 86I learned how lucky I was to be at a camp in Ontario. I am now 86 and as I look back, those six years at summer camp, both as a camper and counsellor, shaped who I became.I was at Camp Kawagama in 1945 on a week canoe trip when the owner of the camp came to tell us the war in Japan had ended. The celebrations were terrific. On the rafters in my cabin my best friend wrote “we were here on V-J day August 1945.” We have been best friends for the past 70 years. She passed away last August. Whenever I meet anyone who was at that camp, we hug. The friendships that were established every summer are like no others.