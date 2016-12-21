Santa Claus Fund boxes just that extra help families need

Amanda Reid knows first-hand what a difference the Toronto Star’s Santa Claus Fund makes to a child’s Christmas. The 23-year-old mother to Brayden, who is 3, grew up in Toronto and received them herself.“I loved opening them,” Reid says, recalling the joyful moment with glee in her voice. “I was allowed to open it on Christmas Eve — it was always exciting.”The boxes, which she received until she turned 12 were “just that extra help” her family needed, she says.And now Reid, who’s enrolled in a program through George Brown College that prepares students for post-secondary programs, has signed her son up for a Santa Claus Fund box.“I still have a year and a half to go but I want to further my education,” says Reid, whose boyfriend takes care of Brayden while she’s at school.Article Continued Below“Toys are expensive and so are clothes, so this really helps,” says Reid of the box which includes an age-appropriate toy as well as a hat, mitts, sweater, socks, book, cookies, toothbrush and toothpaste.Reid signed up for the box for the first time through The Neighbourhood Group, a partnership of Neighbourhood Link Services (east-end) and Central Neighbourhood House (downtown), which provides a wide range of social services for seniors, at-risk youth, newcomers, people on limited incomes and more.Rosie Arney, 30, heard about the Star’s program at The Neighbourhood Group’s free weekly community dinner at an east-end facility, where she, Reid and other families gather on a regular basis for nutritious meals cooked and served by volunteers.

