Santa Claus Fund reminds us magic of Christmas is in giving, not gifts: Arthur

When you first have kids, if you want and are lucky enough to have kids, Christmas regains whatever magic it lost when childhood fell away. You realize that everything you remember about the holiday has a power, a joy, and you want your kids to experience that. At least I did. You want them to be happy. So given that we are all lurching through late-stage capitalism, this means presents, right? There’s more, of course. I wrote this a few years ago: when our twins were 2 and able to grasp the holiday, I carried them upstairs on Christmas Eve and they looked at the roof and I asked, “What are you looking at?” And they said, “We’re listening for reindeer hooves.” That’s the world we tried to create.But you will want them to remember the glorious morning, and that means it gets really easy to go too far. You stuff the stocking with clever little toys, wonderful trinkets, maybe a mandarin orange in the toe, the way my mother used to. And then, the big show. The introductory gift. A bigger gift, maybe two, things you know they’ll love. And one big-ticket item, of course: a dollhouse, a bike, whatever it is. Plus family gifts. It piles up. We didn’t want our children to be spoiled, because nobody who thinks does. But it can happen, suddenly, the way you can accidentally get drunk at your own wedding: your friends want you to be happy, and so they will give you gifts of glasses of wine to help make it so.(One complicating factor was that my wife’s wonderful sister had a boy and a girl 10 years before we had kids, and meticulous schoolteacher that she is, she kept their toys and all the little galaxies of pieces and parts in clear plastic storage tubs once the kids outgrew them. So we would get periodic shipments of toys from Michigan. We wouldn’t have bought the Nerf guns that shoot suction cups, but boy, those suckers really stick to the wall. Thank you for everything, Louise.)Article Continued BelowAnd what happens is, your kids learn to devour the magic. They tear through their stockings and get into the toys and can quickly become Martin Sheen as the president on The West Wing: What’s next?Slowly, we gained perspective. We started thinking about experiences — guys, we got you a family trip to the water park! — rather than more stuff. There was enough plastic in the house, enough fields of mismatched toys that look like little tornadoes scattered them. Modern life can be chaotic and claustrophobic enough without every room feeling like a foot-mangling obstacle course.They still have plenty of things to play with, and we try to rotate stuff in and out of view, with the rest in clear plastic tubs in the storage space. They’re lucky, our kids. We tell them all the time.

