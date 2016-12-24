Santa Mort delivers like clockwork for kids at Christmas

Ask Mort Greenberg how he’s doing and he replies simply: “I’m doing.”He doesn’t say he’s doing well because, honestly, many days Mort isn’t so well. He’s 87 years old and walking is increasingly difficult.But that doesn’t stop him from doing what he’s done every holiday season since 1954. And that’s remembering the children whose families may need a little help to have a merry Christmas.He sends out 350 hand-designed Christmas cards hoping that others haven’t forgotten the spirit of sharing, either.Over the past 60 years, he has raised more than $700,000 for charities, including the Jim Proudfoot Corner of the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.Article Continued BelowIt seems harder to raise money than it used to be — there’s a lot of competition for good causes and a great many longtime contributors of Mort’s vintage are gone now — but every year, just like this one, he surprises himself with what he comes up with.He dropped by the Star building this week with a cheery “good day and good year” and his envelope packed with $8,251 in donations to help make sure needy children have a gift box to open Christmas morning.And then, like Santa, off he went to make his next delivery.

