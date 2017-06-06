The breathtaking beauty of the night sky when he was at Camp Mini-Yo-We in Muskoka is something that will always stay with Andrew Boehmer.And the shooting stars. And the Northern Lights. It was in 2001 that Boehmer first walked into the new cabin at Camp Mini-Yo-We and looked at the top bunk and claimed it. Until 2011 Boehmer spent at least three weeks every summer at the camp.“Camp should be part of every kid’s life,” said Boehmer. “If the opportunity is not there for somebody . . . we should make it happen.”That is what the Fresh Air Fund does.Article Continued BelowSince 1901, the Fresh Air Fund has given grants to camps to subsidize fees for underprivilege d and special needs kids from the Toronto area each summer. This year, the Fund will provide for 50 residential camps and 52 day camps, including Mini-Yo-We, giving 25,000 kids the chance to escape the city and explore the great outdoors.At camp, Boehmer got an opportunity to have experiences that he said he will cherish for a lifetime — using flashlights at night to stay up late; canoeing, simply sitting in the sun; hearing thunderstorms in the great Canadian outdoors when it felt like the world was crashing down.“Every kid deserves an opportunity to go to a summer camp,” said Boehmer, who turns 22 in July. “I had the opportunity and benefit of experience growing up.”