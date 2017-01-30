Gina Rodriguez Promises To Use New TV Deal To Spotlight ‘Faces Unseen’

Gina Rodriguez and her production company have signed a deal with with CBS Television Studios, the studio that produces the CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” The multi-year pact allows Rodriguez and I Can And I Will Productions to develop projects for networks, cable and streaming platforms, according to Variety. After trade publications announced the news on Monday, the actress confirmed the partnership in an Instagram post later in the day. In the status she promised her followers that her projects would spotlight women’s talent, on-and-off screen. True blessing. And we will INCLUDE stories unheard and faces unseen. We will make it our top priority to put women in front of and behind the camera. Thank you @cbstvstudios for giving I can and I will Productions this opportunity. To my warriors, I am here because of you and we will make sure you feel represented and included in Hollywood. Period. The end. A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:33am PST “We will INCLUDE stories unheard and faces unseen,” she wrote. “We will make it our top priority to put women in front of and behind the camera. Thank you @cbstvstudios for giving I can and I will Productions this opportunity. To my warriors, I am here because of you and we will make sure you feel represented and included in Hollywood. Period. The end.” Rodriguez’s first project under the new deal includes optioning the German format “Dr. Illegal,” a medial series, according to Deadline. The actress’ I Can And I Will Productions produced Rodriguez’s The Young Women Honors ceremony in December, which aired on the CW.