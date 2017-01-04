How This Latina Is Helping Undocumented Immigrants Understand Their Rights

Activist Gabriela Castañeda wants undocumented immigrants to know they’re protected under the U.S. constitution, regardless of their status. In a Fusion video posted on Wednesday, Castañeda, who is formerly undocumented, explains the crucial rights any immigrant has when confronted by law enforcement. “This is people that’s been in the country undocumented for almost 15 or 16 years, and they don’t know their rights,” Castañeda told Fusion. “It’s people that live very afraid, has [sic] a very undignified life because, on a daily basis, they fear that they might be stopped by a sheriff.” That’s why the Latina activist, who works as the communications director for Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso, TX, teaches undocumented immigrants how the constitution can protect them. She hopes to give immigrants the tools and information to prevent abuses by law enforcement. “I was one of them, I didn’t know my rights,” Castañeda said. Watch Castañeda teach immigrants about their 4th and 5th amendments rights in the video above.

