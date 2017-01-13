Miguel Is Planning To Release A Spanish-Language Album In 2017

The new year could bring new Miguel music, and in Spanish no less. The singer, who is of Mexican descent on his father’s side, spoke to Latina magazine about his acting debut in “Live by Night.” During the conversation, he revealed his “ambitious” plan to release a Spanish-language album in 2017. Miguel stars as Esteban, a Cuban club owner, in the Prohibition era gangster film alongside Ben Affleck and Zoe Saldana. And it was this role, he says, that helped motivate him to work on music in Spanish. “I do think that the direction of my music is a little bit different [from Cuban band music], but I will say that the experience in getting to know about Cuban culture and history made me want to explore more and more my connection with my Latin roots, especially with music,” he told Latina. “Writing songs in Spanish is one of the things I started exploring after working on this film. I look forward to working on more music in Spanish. It sounds ambitious, but I’m looking to release an album in Spanish later on this year. If nothing else, at least releasing a single or two in Spanish. Hopefully, you guys stay tuned to that.” But a desire to write music in Spanish is nothing new for the R&B singer. When he dropped his 2012 “Kaleidoscope Dream” album, he told Mando Fresko of Power 106 FM Los Angeles, about his plan to eventually release a song completely in Spanish. “I want to be able to write an entire song in Spanish but I’m practicing my Spanish now just so I can get it,” he told Fresko more than four years ago. “You know, songs in Spanish are so poetic. I think that’s one of my favorite things about Latino music, and the rhyme scheme is completely different. So I’m really nervous to do it, I don’t want it to be bad, but I’m really excited to do it.” We’re pretty excited, too.

