These Families Wanted 'Hugs Not Walls' As They Reunited At The Border

Days after President Trump signed an executive order that instructed for the building of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, hundreds of families gathered at the Rio Grande, a river between the two countries, for an emotional, if temporary, reunion. Thanks to the Border Network for Human Rights’ “Hugs Not Walls” event, families had three minutes to embrace loved ones they hadn’t seen in years on Saturday near El Paso, TX. Those residing in the U.S. wore blue, while those living in Mexico wore white T-shirts for the event. “They’ve denied my visa twice already,” one Mexican mother who hadn’t seen her children in 14 years told ABC’s El Paso affiliate KVIA. A few of the families’ stories are posted on the Border Network for Human Rights website. “I had not seen my parents in 22 years and thanks to Hugs Not Walls, I was able to see them again, I have no words to express my gratitude, yesterday was very exciting, thanks so much,” Ofelia Arcos told the organization. The emotional reunions were caught on camera. Take a look at some of the moving images below: Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg via Getty Images Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images