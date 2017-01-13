This 12-Year-Old Toy Store Owner Will Inspire You To Act On Your Dreams

Eric Vasquez isn’t just a dreamer, he’s a doer. The 12-year-old opened his toy store “Connect The Brick & more” in the Proctor District of Tacoma, Washington nearly a year and a half ago. In his 89 square foot shop he sells, buys and trades Lego minifigures. Circa recently featured his shop in a Facebook video, and his story is nothing less than inspiring for anyone with a dream. Vasquez began selling Legos on one of his mother’s tables on the sidewalk. When he was eight, he began planning to open his own store. And this toy store means business. Vasquez sets prices, keeps inventory, pays rent and launched a website for his shop. “It’s expensive and you have to pay for all the costs, you have to be here, you have to pay for your merchandise,” he told Circa. The young entrepreneur also has a charitable heart. Vasquez set up a donation site to give unopened Lego toys to children undergoing cancer treatment at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. The 12-year-old business owner has certainly come a long way and he has one important lesson for anyone holding on to a dream. “Everybody has a dream, something that they want to accomplish,” he says in the video “So sometimes people dream their dream forever and ever and ever… Sometimes I believe you have to actually live your dream. You don’t have to just dream your dream but you have to live your dream.” Keep living the dream, Eric.

