This Reggaeton Cover Of Selena's 'Si Una Vez' With Wisin Is OMFG Good

For proof of how timeless Selena Quintanilla’s music is, look no further than Play-N-Skillz’s recent reggaeton cover of her 1994 Mariachi-style hit “Si Una Vez.” The Texas duo are joined in their new music video by singers Leslie Grace and Frankie J, who was formerly a part of A.B. Quintanilla’s Kumbia Kings. Reggaeton star Wisin also dropped a few verses in the cover that honors “la reina, Selena.” And it’s not the only new Selena-related cover to hit YouTube this year. The late singer’s brother posted a video of the Queen of Tejano music singing Debbie Gibson’s hit “Only In My Dreams” on Jan. 16.