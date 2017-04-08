10 shirts to try for spring 2017s top trend

1. Business on top, party on the bottom. Asymmetrical poplin blouse with colorblock, $ 195. Available at lacoste.com2. Simple silhouette. RACHEL COMEY Seersucker Stripe Shirt with Cut-Out Arms, $476 at Hudson’s Bay. Available at thebay.com3. Cross a dress shirt and a tunic and you get this premium blue cotton shirt, $79.95. Available at hm.com4. Frank + Oak Midi Oxford Shirt in Midnight Blue Heather has a utilitarian feel, $59.50. Available at ca.frankandoak.com5. Crochet and pleat details make for a more feminine version. Stripe band collar tunic, $69.95. Available at gapcanada.caArticle Continued Below6. Tie one on in a spring hue. Tie-front mini stripe shirt, $54.95. Available at gapcanada.ca7. Pattern play. Floral button down shirt, $29. Available at joefresh.com8. Trimmed with mother-of-pearl buttons, this one can go uptown with a trouser or to the street with jeans. 3.1 Phillip Lim tie-front striped cotton and silk-blend Oxford shirt, $395. Available at net-a-porter.com