10 things you must do in Manitoba

Manitoba is rich in outdoor adventures and animal encounters, but there’s lot of diverse culture to experience, too. Here are 10 things to help build a trip to the province:1. Commune with belugas: Who knew Hudson Bay is home to the world’s largest population of beluga whales? Churchill has boat trips every summer and you can kayak or snorkel with the “sea canaries.” You might see polar bears, too.2. Dine on a frozen river: Fully embrace winter with a communal, fine-dining meal at RAW: Almond, the world’s only pop-up restaurant on a river. Find it on one of Winnipeg’s frozen rivers for about three weeks every January and February.3. Party Viking-style: Manitoba is home to the world’s second largest Icelandic population and the town of Gimli hosts the family-friend Icelandic Festival of Manitoba (Islendingadagurinn) every August long weekend.4. Meet Bruce: The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden boasts a life-sized replica of Bruce the mosasaur, the “T-Rex of the Sea,” found nearby. There’s a giant Bruce statue at the town entrance, and you can join marine reptile fossil digs.Article Continued Below5. Take a literary pilgrimage: Take a selfie with the Flintabbatey Flonatin statue in Flin Flon. The mining town built on rock (a great base for fishing trips) had been named for the lead character in the 1905 dime-store novel The Sunless City.6. Celebrate our First People:Manito Ahbee showcases indigenous music, arts and culture in Winnipeg every May with one of North America’s biggest (and earliest) pow wows, as well as concerts, an art expo, music conference and more. 7. Go on a bison safari: For an epic Canadian animal adventure, take a bison safari to see the herd at FortWhyte Alive in Winnipeg from May to September. Selfies are encouraged but you must stay on the bus.

