$250 million will buy you the priciest home in the U.S.

So you’re in the market for a shiny new home to entertain friends and knock the vicuna wool socks off business associates. And you don’t care what it costs.Los Angeles developer Bruce Makowsky has just what you’re looking for. He’ll even sweeten the deal with a wall full of candy in the gaming centre of his latest creation, just unveiled in the celebrity-strewn neighbourhood of Bel Air.Modestly dubbed the “eighth wonder of the world,” the ultra-luxurious showplace is America’s most expensive home, priced at a quarter of a billion-with-a-“b” dollars. It comes with a 40-seat home theatre, two fully stocked Champagne/wine cellars, an 85-foot infinity swimming pool flanked by a hydraulic pop-up 18-by-10-foot theatre, and a garage — oops, “auto gallery” — occupied by a dozen cars and 10 motorcycles worth about $30 million. A limited-edition Bugatti Veyron and 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K are among the stars of that show.Then there’s the practical side of the all-inclusive retreat: oodles of sleeping, eating and relaxing space loaded with every comfort and convenience Makowsky could think of.Article Continued BelowOver the top? That’s the whole idea. Until now there’s been nothing to match the calibre of mega-yachts and private jets bought by the world’s wealthiest, he states. “This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life.” Makowsky, who made his millions selling women’s purses, believes he’s checked off all the must-haves for the rolling-in-dough bon vivant.