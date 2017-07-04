5 habits people in long-lasting relationships cultivate

“Actually, I’m divorced.”That felt like a terribly unsexy thing for me to say a few years ago as a 20-something divorcee. Especially if the conversation was with an attractive male who was presumably (hopefully!) interested in me.And even though I was young when I got divorced, I felt like having a relationship fall apart made me strangely wise about what makes one work. If you speak to any of my fellow divorcees, they will often nod in agreement, grateful in unlikely ways for what their unsuccessful marriages taught them. The secret to lasting relationship success is not about big gestures and theatrical drama. It’s the subtle thoughts and actions that could go unnoticed on the daily.Read more:Save time and effort in your dating life by taking a matter-of-fact approachArticle Continued BelowWhat Toronto singles love (and hate) about dating in the city’Apartners’ are long-term couples who choose not to live together: PapamarkoSo, after losing money, face and, most importantly, my romantic naiveté in my younger years, I’ve come to observe what tends to hold a relationship together over time.