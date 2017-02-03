5 places to experience in Jasper

JASPER, ALTA.-Before night falls and the brilliant starscapes familiar to Jasper’s upper atmosphere come out to entertain, you’ll want to explore the vibrant mountain town you’re staying in. Here are five places to hit before dusk ushers in its light show. The bakery: You’ll need fuel for your jaunt in Jasper and where better to stop for a morning sweet than this town institution. Known for having summer lineups that can weave around the block, the cosy, cabin-like Bear’s Paw Bakery is well-stocked with European-style pastries, mountain-brewed coffee and a warm and chatty staff ready to advise you on your upcoming adventure. The white chocolate and raspberry scone, arguably the restaurant’s most popular item, has even been given a nod in media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine. The planetarium: It’s a good idea to become familiar with the solar system before setting out to see it yourself. You can do so at the Jasper Planetarium, from within the comfort of an inflated, mobile dome downtown that fits about 35 people for an interactive hour-long experience. Tempted as you will be to snooze on one of the surprisingly comfortable folding chairs, you’ll find it impossible to stop gazing at the 360-degree views of meteor showers, northern lights, planets and galaxies — all a product of authentic, captured imagery. Article Continued BelowThe SkyTram:If you’ve got seven minutes to spare, and I think you do, this quick climb to a 2,277-metre altitude is well worth the few moments of claustrophobia that may come with a ride in the Jasper SkyTram. The tram’s final destination atop Whistlers Mountain offers unparalleled views of the entire town of Jasper, as well as limitless photo ops of the glorious Canadian Rockies. Even your pooch (if well-mannered) can get a ticket to the top. The brewpub: