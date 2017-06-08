5 things to check out in Belize

Belize might be small in size but it’s mighty in history and culture and an interesting fusion of Caribbean and Latin-American vibes. These are some of the things you can do during a trip to the country:Lamanai ruinsThe Lamanai ruins are one of the oldest continuously occupied Maya sites in Belize, from about 1,500 BC, when inhabitants grew maize at the site, to 1,680 AD. It’s one of the largest Maya ceremonial sites in Belize and had once been a major city of the Maya civilization. The site includes the Temple of the Mask, the Temple of the Jaguar Masks and the High Temple. Climb to the top of High Temple for great views of Belize. Details: travelbelize.org/things-to-do Baboon sanctuaryThe Community Baboon Sanctuary, founded by National Geographic grantee Dr. Robert Horwich, is a conservation project that works to protect the natural habitat of the endangered black howler monkey. It’s one of the six howler monkey species found in Central and South America and one of two monkeys found in Belize (the other being the spider monkey). A guide will take you on a nature walk through the rainforest, pointing out significant flora and fauna, while spotting the black howlers swinging from tree to tree. Details: belizehowlermonkeys.orgArticle Continued BelowPreserving cultureThe Cayo Women’s Cooperative started in 2001, when a few women realized aspects of their culture had been slipping away, including the process of making traditional pottery. These women began learning throwing, also known as hand-forming pottery, which had been passed down for centuries through generations of women in the village of San Ignacio. Today the women sell their pottery in a small on-site shop and will teach you how the pots are made, along with how to make traditional corn tortillas before serving up a scrumptious lunch of traditional Cayo food. Details: gadventures.com/trips/explore-belize Bang a drum