5 things to do at Coachella that have nothing to do with music

Let’s be honest, it takes a really committed music buff to know every artist performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, so it’s likely you’ll have some down time between the acts you love. Here’s your list of what to do when you’re not busy catching shows or Instagramming:Eat like a CalifornianThe Coachella VIP food offerings cater to the health-conscious Californian crowd, but fear not, meat-loving non-beach babes — healthy doesn’t mean flavourless. We visited Ramen Hood, a L.A.-based vegan ramen restaurant that has a weekend pop-up at the festival, where it served its Beets by Leo dish. Beets by Leo is a perfect combination of textures, with a crispy rice patty topped with creamy avocado, fresh and spicy Ahi-style beets, scallions and a Sriracha emulsion.And eat the best ice cream of your lifeBeets and rice are great, but in 35 C heat, sometimes you just need ice cream, and Smitten is the only place to get a scoop at Coachella. The California-based chain uses a patented rapid-freeze process that allows it to bypass the need for preservatives while keeping its ice cream intensely creamy. We indulged in a scoop (or two) of its Strawberry White Balsamic Ice Cream, which tastes like your grandmother’s best strawberry shortcake, but cold, and so much better.Article Continued BelowPeople watchPeople go all out at Coachella, from outlandish outfits (including everything from meticulously curated couture to not-so-artfully placed loin cloths) to hilarious behaviour (think actor Leo DiCaprio’s wild dance moves circa 2014). There’s never a dull moment. The best spot in the VIP area to sit back, relax and watch the madness and fabulosity ensue is the Rose Garden bar area, where booze is available to dull your feelings of being slightly too old for this stuff.Visit the art installations

