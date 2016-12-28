6 reasons to love Banff

BANFF, ALTA.-Banff has been named a top spot to visit in 2017, the only Canadian destination among 21 other worldwide destinations listed by National Geographic Traveler. With wildlife, stunning landscapes, adventure offerings and a thriving culinary scene to boot, it’s no surprise Canada’s first and oldest national park tops this coveted list. Here are six reasons why:The hikingTake a break from the food scene and head out of town 10 minutes or so to Lake Minnewanka, one of my favourite Banff spots. Here you’ll find an easy three-kilometre lakeside loop to hike (or skate on in winter) and you can learn about the town buried under the lake, where indigenous artifacts and signs of an early indigenous community have been found. Don’t forget to bring your camera and keep your eyes peeled for wildlife such as elk and bighorn sheep. Details: banfflakelouise.comThe magical hotelWithout question, a stay at Fairmont Banff Springs — a real castle — made my trip to Banff even more magical. Don’t miss the exquisite in-house charcuterie at Grapes Wine Bar, alpine cuisine at famed cottage-style Waldhaus Restaurant, and a truly grand dining experience at 1888 Chop House. Headed by executive chef J.W. Foster, 1888 gives incredible table service in an upscale yet casual environment. I recommend sharing the 45-ounce, dry aged, tomahawk rib-eye steak. Details: Fairmont.com/banffsprings Article Continued BelowThe gondolaThanks to a recent expansion of three levels, the iconic Banff Gondola is now a full-blown mountaintop experience. After the ride up Sulphur Mountain, enjoy state-of-the-art interactive displays and a rooftop observation deck that offers unparalleled views. “Travellers are looking for goosebump moments and the new Banff Gondola mountaintop experience is sure to deliver,” says Travel Alberta’s Shelley Grollmuss. The elegant Sky Bistro is a definite highlight with its forest-inspired atmosphere and distinctly Canadian menu. Details: Brewster.ca, skybistro.caThe festival

