6 spots to wine and dine along Californias Central Coast

Local seafood, farm-fresh produce, award-wining wine and delicious craft beer — it’s all here. There are literally thousands of places to drink and dine at along California’s Central Coast. Here are a few that left an impression:Carmel-by-the-SeaCultura Comida y Bebida (culturacarmel.com) is one of the newest restaurants in this sleepy, seaside town. Offering an artistic tapas-style twist on Mexican classics in a small and swanky space, must-tries include the Cultura Mole, which is crammed full of smoked pork and hunks of orange, and the Monterey Red Abalone “Relleno Style,” which is delicately cooked in butter, garlic and dried chili. If you love wine, the Carmel Wine Walk by-the-Sea offers a wine-tasting passport that gets you flights in nine different tasting rooms. You can order yours online or pick one up at Carmel-by-the-Sea’s visitor centre.Santa Barbara’s Funk ZoneThere is no shortage of places to wine and dine in delightful Santa Barbara. Chock full of watering holes and eateries, the city’s walkable Funk Zone (funkzone.net) arts and culture district is a great place to start. Decorated with a mosaic of shiny pennies, the Funk Zone’s aptly-named Lucky Penny (luckypennysb.com) makes a mean wood-fired pizza (I recommend the arugula-topped “Ode To Dan Russo.”) Also sip the region’s famous wines at the Santa Barbara Wine Collective (santabarbarawinecollective.com) or have a few pints of delicious craft beer in Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s (figmtnbrew.com) busy taproom.Article Continued BelowLos Agaves in Santa BarbaraDon’t let the thronged takeout counter or sparse and homely décor turn you away — this restaurant is so good it deserves its own mention. Cooking up Mexican fare with local ingredients, Los Agaves (los-agaves.com) is known for dishes like its delectably gooey Queso Fundido appetizer, fresh fish and shrimp-filled Agaves Enchiladas and simply sweet flan for dessert. Even the creamy housemade mango dressing that comes with its side salad is delicious. With two locations in Santa Barbara and one in nearby Goleta, you have no excuse to skip this understated gem.San Luis Obispo