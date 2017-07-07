7 Instagram-worthy spots to visit in Grenada

Grenada has a ridiculous amount of photo opportunities at every turn, so many in fact that we dubbed it the most Instagramable of all Caribbean islands. The people are friendly, the island is safe after dark, the air is a delicious mix of salt and nutmeg and flowers, and the national flag’s bold green, red and gold is liberally applied to everything from garden rocks to park benches. Though it has 45 white sand and seven black sand beaches, Grenada is so much more than a pretty place to lie on a chaise lounge in the sun.Carriacou:We left St. George at 9:30 a.m on the Osprey ferry and by 11:30 a.m. we were eating lambi (conch) curry and rice at the Callaloo restaurant in Hillsborough, the main town on the larger of Grenada’s two sister isles (the other is Petit Martinique). Guide Lincoln “Linky” Bedeau took us to the hospital for a panoramic view of the west coast; Paradise Beach for a swim and a shop at Fidel Productions for local clothing and crafts; and the village of Windward, where many residents descended from Scottish shipwrights still make boats by hand (hence Linky’s licence plate, “HAG616).” After a whirlwind island tour by taxi, we made a quick stop at the museum in Hillsborough to see its fascinating mix of prehistoric Amerindian artifacts, colonial antiques and local art before catching the 3:30 p.m. boat back to St. George.Concord Falls: When the heat of the day hits, take a detour to one of the island’s several waterfalls. Two adjacent property owners charge an EC$5 entrance fee. Pay one or the other, but not both. We went in the east side, through a small shop, past a change room and down some steps to the pool. The fresh, cold mountain water will take your breath away, so ease into it. There are two sets of falls above the first, but they are a 45-minute hike away.Article Continued BelowGouyave Nutmeg Processing Co-operative:The No. 1 export of Grenada, aka the Spice Island, is nutmeg and its lacy red covering, mace. At the co-op, you can join a guide who will tell you about the process of gathering, drying, sorting and shipping the brown seed, while the gift shop is a good place to stock up on spices, nutmeg syrup, jam and of course, the island’s own Nut-Med, a topical spray or cream designed to soothe arthritic joints and sore muscles. Charlie’s Bar: