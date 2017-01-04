7 new and upcoming hotels of 2017

New year, new travel plans. Whether you’re dreaming of a sandy beach, mountain view or urban getaway, we’ve got you covered with these three new and four highly anticipated hotels — from the pristine coastlines of New Zealand to the frenzied city streets of Berlin — that are sure to make your first adventure in 2017 a memorable one.San Francisco coolThe psychedelic and counter-culture-influenced Hotel Zeppelin opened in 2016 to accolades for its progressive design. Designed by Dawson Design Associates, the hotel features 196 rooms and a street-level café, bar and lounge that serves noshes and libations from some of the city’s best artisans. The hotel’s playfulness is found in unexpected design accents, including spontaneous black light-exposed poetry, and the 1,300-square-foot games room that offers skeeball, shuffleboard, a basketball wall and an oversized electronic Bingo board synced with a dynamic sound system.German fairytaleInspired by Grimms’ fairytales, the recently opened Grimm’s Hotel Potsdamer Platz is the second Grimms hotel in Berlin. At the new 116-room hotel, guests can immerse themselves in intriguing folklore and spend the night in whimsical rooms evoking Snow White, Sleeping Beauty or Hansel and Gretel, among other fictional characters. Sample a selection of regional fare at the hotel’s restaurant Tischlein deck Dich (The Wishing Table) or enjoy some downtime at the Finnish sauna or rooftop terrace with unobstructed views of the city.Article Continued BelowNew Zealand wonderHelena Bay is New Zealand’s newest boutique luxury lodge on the northeast corner of the country’s stunning North Island. This exclusive retreat is built to host no more than five couples (or a private group) in luxurious villas named after New Zealand’s native birds. Each of the villas offers a private balcony where guests can take in the South Pacific Ocean and its native wildlife, including a variety of whales and dolphins. The hotel also features a farm and several gardens that supply its “estate-to-plate” restaurant.Japanese sensibility

