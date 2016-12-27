7 things to do in or near Adelaide

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA-Without an ounce of arrogance, South Australia’s capital is quietly going about its business of being the diverse, cultural centre of this expansive southern province. Stuffed full of colonial architecture, public green spaces and thriving food markets (not to mention its close proximity to Australia’s world-class wineries), Adelaide is killing it in the “cool city” category. Adelaide Central MarketSince 1869, food producers and traders have sold their mouth-watering wares in one of the Southern Hemisphere’s largest undercover markets. Adelaide Central Market’s iconic red-brick building houses fresh fruit and veggie stalls, butchers (including one dedicated to kangaroo meat), bakeries, cheesemongers, seafood shops and charming eateries. Hop on the City to Bay tram to the market, collect edible goods for a picnic, then spend an afternoon munching and meandering around Adelaide Botanic Garden (another must-visit). Details: adelaidecentralmarket.com.auOscar and WillowFrom the graphic linen pillows to the slouchy, grey organic-cotton pants, it only takes a minute of browsing the artfully stocked shelves of Oscar and Willow (21 King William Rd.) to realize Australia has some epic homegrown talent in housewares and fashion design. “About 80 per cent of what we have is Australian,” says co-owner Gael Pettingill. “We really got a bit of everything.” This Scandinavian-inspired shop is the perfect stop for stylish souvenirs. Details: oscarandwillow.net.auArticle Continued BelowMayfair HotelThe Mayfair Hotel opened last year after undergoing a major transformation, turning the interiors of this 1930s office building into a modern luxury hotel while restoring many heritage features, such as the façade’s grimacing gargoyles. The original, steeply pitched mansard roof now houses Hennessy, a sleek rooftop bar offering some of the city’s best views — and cocktails. Located right downtown (45 King William St.) and boasting a stellar breakfast buffet, the Mayfair is an ideal home base. (Room rates start at $186 (Canadian). Details: mayfairhotel.com.auPeel St.

