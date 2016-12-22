7 things to experience in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE.-Portland is a city that takes ordinary things and makes them extraordinary: be it a cup of coffee, glass of beer, taco or streetcar ride, each experience is enhanced because of the thought that’s gone into getting it to you. Consider these:Hotel Lucia:Although art is at the forefront — the downtown boutique hotel boasts the largest permanent collection by Pulitzer-prize-winning Portland photographer David Hume Kennerly — comfort is where Hotel Lucia really makes its hospitality mark. Guests can order their preferred pillow density, a pint of Portland’s Salt & Straw ice cream, or wake up to a bottle of fresh-pressed Kure Juice. There’s also a complimentary craft-beer tasting hour in the lobby, a great way to meet other likeminded guests. Rooms start at $220 (U.S.); 400 S.W. Broadway. More info: hotellucia.comCanoe:Having a little bit of everything means there’s always something for everyone, and that’s exactly what Canoehas done at its sleek modern-goods store. Stylish shelves are stocked with made-in-Portland ceramic jars, handmade rough-canvas satchels and boxes of salty chocolate caramels. Standing behind its philosophy that personal possessions should transcend trends and last a lifetime, this shop is the perfect stop for someone who equally loves quality and quirky. 1233 S.W. 10th Ave. More info: canoeonline.net Article Continued BelowImperial:Having been opened in 2012 by James Beard Award-winning chef Vitaly Paley, Imperialpulls from the Pacific Northwest’s love of beach campfires and features an open wood-burning grill as the centerpiece of the kitchen, churning out everything from blistered beans for $11 (U.S.) to Wagyu steaks ($27). Before dinner, taste one of its heritage cocktails — New Money ($12) uses smoked vermouth, staying right on theme — and an order of fresh oysters (six for $17). 410 S.W. Broadway. More info: imperialpdx.comPortland Art Museum:

