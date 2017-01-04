7 things to explore on Bimini

BIMINI, BAHAMAS-If you’re heading to Bimini you’ll want to track down the Fountain of Youth, dig into a conch salad and wander through the magnificent mangroves. Here are seven ways to take in some Biminite spirit:Conch shackThe island’s conch shacks are the Biminite equivalent of street meat carts. Owners fetch their catches every morning to prepare the crustacean in every way imaginable. Bimini’s best shack, Joe’s Conch Shack in Bailey Town, does a killer conch salad paired with the ubiquitous Kalik beer (Bahamian pride). If you’re looking for a more lively atmosphere, head to CJ’s Deli on Radio Beach, where the conch is fresh, but so are the men. Look out for the photogenic piles of discarded conch shells on the beach behind the shacks.Resorts World BiminiBimini’s first large resort takes up an impressive chunk of land in Alice Town. Catering to many budgets and interests, the Resorts World Bimini’s luxury village accommodations include rooms in the main building or full-sized cottages on its property. On-site tour operator Bimini Undersea caters to patrons who wish to customize their island experience. For those who just want to relax, the resort has an impressive infinity pool on the roof and a lazy river that wraps around the hotel and ends in a swim-up bar. If the beach is more your thing, check out the two on-site, where you can rent equipment. Article Continued BelowMangrovesCredited for shielding Bimini from the onslaught of tropical storms, the mangroves cover most of the south island. They also act as a replenishing station for small marine wildlife as predators can’t navigate the thick roots in the waters. Take a nature walk to explore the local wildlife and check out where Juan Ponce De Leon thought the Fountain of Youth might have been. Look out for biting sand fleas. Most of the south island is covered with them.Daily market

